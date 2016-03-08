Which club will Marchisio join after leaving Juventus?

Claudio Marchisio has left Juventus after spending the whole career in black and white.

Juventus have announced the exit of their veteran only a few minutes ago and fans from all over the world are wondering where the experienced center midfielder will be playing this season.



The 32-year-old had not been one of Allegri’s first picks in midfield since the Italian sustain a critical knee injury in 2016.



​Marchisio had been facing lack of game time over the last three seasons and the player and the club have now decided to rescind their contract by mutual agreement.



It is no secret Marchisio won’t be playing for any other Serie A club. Both his father/agent and the experienced center midfielder have always claimed that playing for another Italian club is not an option.



Clubs in the MLS would definitely be interested in welcoming the player’s services although the 32-year-old could be joining another top club in Europe. PSG, for example, have just signed his former team-mate Gigi Buffon.



At this stage, it’s definitely too soon to know where Marchisio will play. What’s for sure is that his that his love story with Juve has ended after 389 dates.



@lorebetto