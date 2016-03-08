Which positions and players should AC Milan target on the transfer market this summer

The completion of the management and coaching position at AC Milan is close. Paolo Maldini has chosen Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara as his collaborators in the technical area of the club and Marco Giampaolo as the new coach of the Rossoneri. After everything is defined, the Rossoneri will be finally able to move on the transfer market in view of creating a quality team for the needs of the current Sampdoria manager.



The club will have to focus on many positions to reinforce, as the team is visibly incomplete and many players will leave at the end of June after their contracts at the San Siro expire: Riccardo Montolivo, Ignazio Abate, Jose Mauri, Andrea Bertolacci and C



Others could leave for budgetary reasons, given the financial restrictions of the club and the constant dialogue with UEFA. The biggest candidates in this direction seem to be Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.



The first for his high transfer value and the presence of solid goalkeepers at the club to replace him and the second for the uncertainty of his capability to play in Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation. Andre Silva is another player who could play after an unsuccessful loan spell at Sevilla.



If the reports are to be believed, the Rossoneri will have a transfer budget of approximately 50 million euros for the summer plus funds raised from potential sales. It is difficult to have a sufficient market campaign with that amount of money, which makes the departures of some of the above-mentioned inevitable.



The generated income could help the club to fill in the qualitative and quantitative holes in the squad. The defence will most definitely have to be reinforced, given Mateo Musacchio's unreliability and Mattia Caldara's injury problems. One-centre back will have to arrive and Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen seems to be a logical choice, given his positive rapport with Giampaolo.



For the fullbacks, the hierarchy seems set, at least on the right. Andrea Conti will operate with Davide Calabria on the right. On the left flank, it seems more uncertain. Ricardo Rodriguez' departure seems unlikely, though Diego Laxalt could leave and Roma's Luca Pellegrini could be a sufficient replacement to rotate on the left.



The midfield is the department that needs most reinforcements. As mentioned above, many players will leave, including Tiemoue Bakayoko who will return to Chelsea. The only certainties at this point are Franck Kessie and Lucas Paqueta, while Lucas Biglia is a liability with his consistent injury problems. The condition of Giacomo Bonaventura after returning from injury is also to be assessed.



At least two, preferably three midfielders will be necessary. In this direction, a very rational and interesting choice in line with the youth policy of the club would be Sandro Tonali from Brescia. Other names to be followed should definitely be Dennis Praet, another pupil of Giampaolo's. Other names to be considered are Nicolo Barella or interesting young profiles like Ismael Bennacer and Hamed Traore from Empoli.



Moves will have to be made even in the attack, though probably not in the attacking midfielder role. This role will be water to the mill for Paqueta, who has always said that it is his preferred position. Hakan Calhanoglu could be an alternative for the Brazilian in that position.



However, in the striker department changes will definitely be necessary. The only two pure strikers in the team are currently Patrick Cutrone and ​Krzysztof Piątek, with Samu Castillejo possibly operating as a second striker. One or two reinforcements will also be needed for the attack.



Some of the names mentioned are Genoa's Christian Kouame, who played with Piatek at Genoa or Patrik Schick, who made an impression in Giampaolo's Sampdoria two seasons ago. Another name that should be considered is Keita Balde, who is likely not going to be signed on a permanent basis by Inter and had his best performances as a second striker in a two-man attacking tandem.



All in all, many changes will be necessary for the Rossoneri, also considering the very likely change of formation and the many departures. Now, it is time for Maldini, Massara and Boban to work on this and give Giampaolo a team capable of returning back to the top of Italian football.

Nikita Fesyukov