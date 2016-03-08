Who are Dudelange? A guide to Milan’s Europa League opposition
20 September at 18:30AC Milan kick off their Europa League campaign this evening when they travel to Luxembourg to play against F91 Dudelange, the champions of the Luxembourg National Division. Dudelange is located in the south of Luxembourg, a town with a population of just 19,734, Milan, in comparison, has 66x the population.
The club’s stadium has a capacity of just 2558 and this year marks the first time a club from Luxembourg has reached the group stage of a continental competition.
Dudelange won the 17/18 Luxembourg National Division by five points, losing just twice in their 26-game season. All has not gone to plan quite yet for Dudelange in this season’s National Division, as the side have had to balance the league with a hectic qualification schedule which saw them play eight matches in total.
Most of the league’s sides have played six games whilst Dudelange have just played four, yet they currently sit in a relegation playoff zone, winning two and losing two of their first four games.
Dudelange usually line-up in a 4-3-3 formation and, whilst their squad is not the strongest, many will remember the name Milan Bisevac, former Lazio, PSG and Lyon defender. Another player to watch is new signing Leon Jensen, 21, who joined the club from Werder Bremen in the summer.
Milan should be expecting to win tonight and it should be considered somewhat of a disaster if they don’t, yet Dudelange will be hoping to use their underdog status to unsettle Milan and perhaps cause a shock.
