Who could Inter, Roma, Juve and Napoli face in the Champions League?
29 August at 23:15Tomorrow evening, at 6pm Italian time, the group stage draw for this year’s UEFA Champions League will take place in Montecarlo, Monaco. Four Serie A teams are in this year’s competition: Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan – with Spalletti’s men narrowly beating Lazio to a place with a victory at the Stadio Olimpico on the last day of the season.
The pots for the draw are as follows:
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus, Lokomotiv Moscow, PSG and Manchester City
Pot 2: Dortmund, Porto, Man United, Shakhtar, Napoli, Benfica, Spurs and Roma
Pot 3: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Valencia, PSV, Ajax and CSKA Moscow
Pot 4: Young Boys, Red Star, Viktoria Plzen, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim and AEK Athens
This means that Juventus could face the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham from the first pot, Lyon, Monaco and Liverpool from the third pot and the likes of Hoffenheim from pot 4. Napoli and Roma could see themselves facing off against Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid and Man City, amongst other teams. Whilst Inter Milan could have a tough time, having to face a team from the top three pots.
