Who goes down and who goes up: Ibrahimovic revolutionizes Milan
29 December at 10:50The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is destined to revolutionize the hierarchies of the current AC Milan team, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport today (via milanlive.it) in an in-depth analysis.
A player of great importance and relevance, so much that with his arrival there could be radical changes, both tactical and technical. Stefano Pioli is ready to build a team where the Swede can be the main protagonist, the centrepiece of the game.
The arrival of Zlatan can also be decisive for some players to 'climb' in the hierarchies. One above all is Rafael Leao: the young Portuguese can be spurred by Ibra to grow and give his all in training. Furthermore, tactically Leao will be able to support the Swede, both as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 and as a second striker in an attacking tandem.
Ibrahimovic's presence stimulates players who move a lot on the pitch. Once there were the likes of Boateng, Flamini or Nocerino, who benefited from the spaces created by the attacker. Today, it can be Giacomo Bonaventura and Rade Krunic, footballers who know how to insert themselves without the ball, cover spaces, play a lot for their teammates.
And who risks with the arrival of Ibra? Above all Krzysztof Piatek, whose presence alongside Ibra seems hard to imagine. Other players such as Franck Kessie and Lucas Paqueta could also be on the way out of the club and what about Milan's star Suso?
Respected by Giampaolo, appreciated by Pioli. But the Spaniard has so far disappointed this season. To play behind Ibrahimovic you need much and his lack of tactical adaptability may be a concern for the Rossoneri.
