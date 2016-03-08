Who is Fali Ramadani: Chelsea’s key man for transfers this summer
19 July at 20:30Chelsea have appointed Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte but the Blues are now running short of time to get new summer signings and Macedonian agent Fali Ramadani could give the Blues a vital help to seal a few transfers from Serie A clubs.
Born in 1963, Ramadani lives in Berlin where he runs the agency Lian Sports that was founded by Ramadani and his business partner Nicola Damjanac. Known as ‘The Eastern Mino Raiola”, Ramadani is not as popular as Pogba’s agent but has almost the same impact on his players.
As an intermediary, he has been working with Fiorentina for lot of time helping La Viola to sign the likes of Stevan Jovetic, Adem Ljajic, Nastasic, Seferovic and Behrami.
The likes of Ivan Perisic, Samir Handanovic and Nikola Kalinic are among his clients and, since yesterday, Miralem Pjanic has also joined Ramadani’s agenda.
The Macedonian agent traded Sarri’s Chelsea move alongside the Italian manager’s agent Alessandro Pellegrini and now he is in talks with Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that Ramadani met Juventus’ Fabio Paratici in Milan yesterday.
Here there are the latest updates regarding Rugani’s possible transfer to Chelsea.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments