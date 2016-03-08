Chelsea have appointed Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte but the Blues are now running short of time to get new summer signings and Macedonian agent Fali Ramadani could give the Blues a vital help to seal a few transfers from Serie A clubs.Born in 1963, Ramadani lives in Berlin where he runs the agency Lian Sports that was founded by Ramadani and his business partner Nicola Damjanac. Known as ‘The Eastern Mino Raiola”, Ramadani is not as popular as Pogba’s agent but has almost the same impact on his players.As an intermediary, he has been working with Fiorentina for lot of time helping La Viola to sign the likes ofThe likes of Ivan Perisic, Samir Handanovic and Nikola Kalinic are among his clients and, since yesterday, Miralem Pjanic has also joined Ramadani’s agenda.The Macedonian agent@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni