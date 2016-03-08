Few were expecting Unai Emery to play a 19-year-old in the Premier League season opener against Manchester City, but that’s exactly what happened when Matteo Guendouzi was lined up instead of Lucas Torreira.



The Uruguayan’s €30 million didn’t mean a lot to the Spaniard, who has always done very well with youngsters, working better with them than he has with established stars.



Nabbed from Lorient by Sven Mislintat, Guendouzi was originally rejected by PSG, but this had a lot to do with the Franco-Moroccan wanting to turn pro immediately.



Despite his lack of experience, the 19-year-old had a good game, despite making a mistake on Raheem Sterling’s goal. It appears that the Emirates faithful have already adopted this young star, who is reminiscent of Adrien Rabiot.



The same Rabiot whom Emery wanted with him in London. Guendouzi has great vision, and looks like one of those deep playmakers who are positioned in front of the defence.



At just 19, can the former Lorient kid - known for his cocky personality - become the newest Arsenal prodigy?



Andrea Distaso