Who is Ola Aina: Torino’s new signing coming from Chelsea and praised by Mou

Ola Aina will be a new arrow in the arc of Walter Mazzarri. The Nigerian was a target for a number of clubs all over Europe including Frosinone in Italy. Aina chose Serie A the league that presented Antonio Conte the man that gave him his English Premier League debut in 2017.



Last season, Aina spent a loan spell at Hull City and he managed to add a lot of quality to the Championship side.



He was born in the London and was raised by two Nigerian parents, he was also one step away from participating in the last World Cup in Russia: he was in fact included in the preliminary list, but was not chosen in the final 23.



A few years ago, when Josè Mourinho was still the manager of the Blues, he spoke highly of the player and his efforts. Aina won a number of titles with the youth team at Chelsea which forced the Special One to say "He has great potential and I believe that he will represents the future of the club."



After Mourinho left, Aina was mentored by Conte and with the Italian Aina played in the 3-4-3 and on 3-5-2 systems and knowing Mazzarri, a young player that knows how to play in a system with three defenders is ideal.

