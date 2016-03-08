In a shareholders meeting earlier today, Elliot Fund have confirmed the sacking of Marco Fassone and have appointed Paolo Scaroni as the new interim club president. And Aquestion that springs to everyone's mind is a pretty obvious one- Who is Scaroni.Born in Vincenzo in 1946, Scaroni graduated from the Bocconi University of Milan in the field of economics and four years later, Scaroni obtained a MBA from Colombia Business School.After obtained the MBA from Colombia Business School, Scaroni became an associate at McKinsey and Company before joining Saint Gobain in 1973. Five years later, Scaroni was appointed the head of the glass division at Saint Gobain itself.In 1985, he was appointed the CEO of Techint, which is one of Italy's biggest construction and mining conglomerates currently. After moving to England in 1996, Scaroni became the CEO of Pilkington and in 1997, he was also appointed as the president of Italian club Vincenza- his hometown club.He was the Vincenzo President till 1999 and in 2002, Scaroni left Pilkington to become the CEO of Enel, which is Italy's biggest electrical company.Since 2014, Scaroni has been a director of multiple companies and is a vice-president at Rothschild Investment Bank and he was appointed the rossoneri director back in April last year. But this is Scaroni's first presidential job in football since he took over Vincenza in 1997.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)