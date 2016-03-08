Who is Raul de Tomas? The Real Madrid loanee set to return to the Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will look to bring striker Raul de Tomas back to the club this summer as back-up for Karim Benzema.



Following the disappointments of the current campaign, AS report that on-loan forward De Tomas could be set to return the Bernabeu as Zidane looks to add more firepower to his squad.



De Tomas played under Zidane in Madrid's B Team and hoped to be part of the manager's first-team plans before being loaned out.



The 24-year-old has been a bright spot for relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano, scoring 13 goals in La Liga this season with Benzema the only Real player to score more.



Born in Madrid, Spain, RDT, joined the Madrid youth academy in 2004. He played for both the C and B team before being loaned out to Cordoba for the 2015 – 16 season.



He spent the next season at Real Valladolid, scoring 14 in 36 appearances for the club but moved to Rayo, where he remains now, and he scored 24 times in his first season there to help the club win Spain's second division and earn promotion to La Liga.



Speaking to beIN SPORT in Febuary the Spaniard said, “It’s a bit too early to talk about my future given that June is still so far away,”

“The only thing I can say is that I have to go back to Real Madrid because I’m under contract and that’s something I have to respect.

“Once I’m there, we’ll see what happens.”



Raul de Tomas mother is Dominican, giving him eligibility to represent them nationally, although he did feature for Spain at U-19 level.







