Who is Reis: the new starlet signed by Barcelona

Barcelona have signed Ludovit Reis from Gronigen for € 3.25 million, the Catalans have just announced through their official website. The Dutch player of Slovak heritage, who will turn 19 on the 1st of June, had signed a three-year contract with a release clause of € 100 million.



But who is the new exciting starlet signed by the Blaugrana? Reis came through the youth team at Gronigen and has made over 50 appearances since making his debut two years ago and has scored two goals in that time. Following on in the footsteps of De Jong, he has already made his debut for the Netherlands Under-19 team and has shown similar qualities, being a complete midfielder.



Not as known as his counterpart from Ajax, he Reis the potential to carve out a future with the Blaurana, if not immediately in the first team, but starting from the B team, before potentially moving into the first team.