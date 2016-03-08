Inter could lose a youngster in this summer’s transfer rush.

While the Nerazzurri have already nabbed Stef de Vrij, Radja Nainggolan, Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez, as well as former defender Federico DiMarco.

The Nerazzurri now are aware that 15-year-old prodigy Sebastiano Esposito is liked by Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, according to Sky Italia.

Esposito has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Nerazzurri’s Under-16 side, and is considered to be one for the future, with the Beneamata unwilling to lose its man.

It would be a bit of a surprise, considering that Esposito has not been massively talked about in recent weeks, despite scoring ten goals for the Under-17.

Esposito played a major role as the Beneamata’s Under-16s thrashed their Juventus counterparts in the recent final, 3-0.

Check out some highlights!