Who is the emerging Spanish talent that AC Milan want to sign
18 September at 20:05According to reports from the German publication Germanijak (via Acmilaninfo), AC Milan are currently monitoring the performance of the Spanish youngster Dani Olmo, who is playing at the Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
Olmo is still 20 years old and is already a crucial player for the Croatian team as he took part of six UEFA Champions League qualifiers and managed to score a goal and two assists.
The player was born in Terrassa, Barcelona, Catalonia. Olmo arrived in FC Barcelona's youth academy at the age of nine, from neighbors RCD Espanyol. Later on he joined Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2014. He made a first team debut vs NK Lokomotiva on 7 February 2015.
Olmo's father is named Miquel and he was also a footballer. He played professionally for lower league teams as a striker.
His son follows his footsteps as he is a left winger and represented the national team at the 2015 European Under-17 Championship in Bulgaria.
