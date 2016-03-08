Who is the new Juventus bargain

Mousa Dembelé, born in 1987, is a Belgian midfielder of Malian origins, playing for Tottenham since 2012.



He started his career in 2003 with Germinal Beerschot, where he played as an attacking midfielder allowed to move all along the line behind the strikers: he scored just 1 goal in 20 matches during his first two seasons of the Belgian top league.

In 2006 he went to Netherland where he spent a season playing with Willem II: with 9 goals scored and the very good performances expressed in 33 matches of Eredivisie, he was able to attract the interest of AZ Alkmaar, that decided to buy him. In the season 2008-09 Dembelé was one of the leaders of the AZ side that won the Eredivisie, breaking the dictatorship of PSV and Ajax.



After 118 matches and 23 goals, in 2018 he passed to Fulham, in the Premier League, where he remained until 2012 when he was bought by Tottenham Hotspurs. He has played 82 matches with the Belgian national team from 2006, scoring 5 goals and winning the bronze medal in the World Cup of Russia 2018.

His contract will expire on next June and, up to know, he has rejected the offers of signing a new contract with Tottenham; his annual salary is € 4.7 mln and Juventus are really interested in the developments of is negotiations with Spurs.



The opportunity of taking Dembelé in the next summer as a free agent is greedy, but the Italian side could even take advantage from his refusal to renew his contract in order to buy him in January at a low price.



Emanuele Giulianelli