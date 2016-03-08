Juventus going steady for James Rodriguez and once again SportBild, the most important sports newspaper in Germany has reiterated that the rumors of a few weeks ago are taking shape and already in view of the next transfer market the deal could be sealed. The Colombian star wants to leave Bayern Monaco already in January and has been repeatedly proposed to the Juventus leadership.



MENDES IN FIRST LINE – His agent is Jorge Mendes, the same who has already brought to Juventus Cancelo at first and then Cristiano Ronaldo. Now Juventus are trying to exploit that channel to free James Rodriguez from the contract with Bayern. The Bavarian club has not currently opened for sale this season and is trying to postpone everything in June. Juventus study and evaluate the situation to close another global hit and expand the image of a strong global club as desired by President Agnelli.



Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported from Don Balon, declared recently that he really would like James Rodriguez to play with him at Juventus.

Emanuele Giulianelli