Who is the next Pogba that snubbed Chelsea in favour of Juve?



While the big boys rest, the Juventus youth sector continues to play. This Sunday Juventus defeated Carpi with an own goal by Franck Abou Teher .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Naouirou Mohamed Ahamada was the main man in the Vinovo , as the youngster received a round of applause in his debut for the Bianconeri.



Ahamada is one of the last reinforcements of the team coached by Francesco Pedone. He played for Istres , a non-professional French club, but he has played one of the most interesting players of His year (2002). interesting players of his year (2002).



Juventus followed him for a long time through the scouts and the end, signed him before Chelsea and PSG. followed him for a long time through the scouts and the end, signed him before Chelsea and PSG. He surprised everyone in Turin by his speed of adaptation: he arrived in August.



In France he plays in the Under 16 and is often compared to Yaya Toure: 16 years old, thin, tall and long-limbed and also very clever tactically. Those who watched him play prefer to show him to another fellow countryman who has left his mark on Juventus , Paul Pogba. him play prefer to show him to another fellow countryman who has left his mark on