Who is the next Pogba that snubbed Chelsea in favour of Juve?
12 September at 13:15
While the big boys rest, the Juventus youth sector continues to play. This Sunday Juventus defeated Carpi with an own goal by Franck Abou Teher .
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Naouirou Mohamed Ahamada was the main man in the Vinovo , as the youngster received a round of applause in his debut for the Bianconeri.
Ahamada is one of the lastreinforcements of the team coached by Francesco Pedone. He played for Istres , a non-professional French club, but he has played one of the most interesting players of His year (2002). interesting players of his year (2002).
Juventus followed him for a long time through the scouts and the end, signed him before Chelsea and PSG. followed him for a long time through the scouts and the end, signed him before Chelsea and PSG. He surprised everyone in Turin by his speed of adaptation: he arrived in August.
In France he plays in the Under 16 and is often compared to Yaya Toure: 16 years old, thin, tall and long-limbed and also very clever tactically.Those who watched him play prefer to show him to another fellow countryman who has left his mark on Juventus , Paul Pogba.him play prefer to show him to another fellow countryman who has left his mark on
Go to comments