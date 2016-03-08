Who should Manchester United sign? Bonucci, Romagnoli, Koulibaly or Skriniar
03 July at 17:15After having finished second in the Premier League last season, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are expected to cut down the gap between them and Manchester City by bolstering their squad this summer.
United are expected to sign a central defender this summer and while Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move, recent reports have linked the Red Devils with a move for Leonardo Bonucci. This isn't the first time that they have been linked with Serie A defenders, with the trio of Milan Skriniar, Kalidou Koulibaly and Alessio Romagnoli.
AC Milan defender Romagnoli, remember, signed a new deal with the rossoneri only recently. He did draw links with Juventus before having penned the contract and he appeared 28 times in the Serie A last season and established a very good defensive partnership with Bonucci at the back.
Inter's Skriniar is of a similar age, but enjoyed a stellar debut season at the nerazzurri last season. There is no doubt about his quality, but this was Skriniar's first season at a big club. He appeared in every single Serie A game and attracted interest from Man City too.
Another target- Kalidou Koulibaly, has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and he probably will be a Blue next season and Maurizio Sarri is very likely to get him on board at Stamford Bridge.
And there should be little doubt about the fact that if there's anyone that United must sign, then it is Leonardo Bonucci, especially if Milan are willing to accept offers of 35 million euros.
It isn't just about the price though, as what Bonucci brings to the plate is immense experience, assurance and more guarantee of success than any other defender that United will sign.
With Jose Mourinho reaching a point in his United stint where he just has to win the title next season to remain in the job for the season following the upcoming one, he would look for players who guarantee success and for players who probability of working out is high. He will not spent money and time on signing defenders who haven't reached their prime. Instead, he will look for a quick fix.
And if there's anyone who fits the bill just as much as Toby Alderweireld, then its Bonucci himself.
A rugged defender, who is very no-nonsense in his approach, Bonucci has been one of the best defenders in the world over the last four seasons. His performances for Juventus alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli made him one of the most reliable players in the world and while he did struggle a bit early on at Milan, he has proved the critics wrong by being probably their best player in the second half of the campaign under Rino Gattuso.
He oozes determination, the hunger to win and just like the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, Bonucci is never afraid to put his head into places where others would be scared to put their leg in. His desire to win stands out and inspires the others. With a character like him around, teammates seem to have an extra bit of motivation to succeed and win games. And that is the sort of mentality that Jose Mourinho loves to have in his players- no-nonsense, committed to winning and the player must give his all.
Bonucci captained the rossoneri, remember and is also the skipper of the national team these days. And a proper leader is something United have lacked since the last season. There have been games when it seemed as if there was urgency or passion to win. Bonucci will bring that. He knows how to put others into their places.
And if United do sign Bonucci, they will hit the jackpot. Very few defenders are as good as Bonucci on his day and a manager like Jose Mourinho will love to have him. The winning mentality that he will bring to a club that has been in need of it will go a long way in making him the perfect defensive signing.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
