Why a furious Ronaldo refused to attend UCL draw
30 August at 19:30According to the latest reports out of Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to attend tonight's Champions League draw as he was unhappy with the outcome of one of the awards.
In fact, as reported by Sky Italia, Ronaldo was furious with UEFA's decision to award Luka Modric with the 'player of the season' award. This was the reason behind to the Portuguese's absence during the ceremony, even though he won the 'best striker of the season' award.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year 17/18— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018
Congratulations, Luka Modrić! #UEFAawards #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6xSHck2v7d
