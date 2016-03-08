Why AC Milan and Arsenal could miss out on Carrasco
16 January at 22:00In the past couple of weeks, both AC Milan and Arsenal have been linked with Dalian Yifang’s Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco. Carrasco, who left Atletico Madrid for Dalian in February 2018, is already looking to move away from China and Milan and Arsenal were considered to be interested.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, however, Arsenal cannot afford the wages demanded by Carrasco – with the Belgian earning €180,000 per week in China and Arsenal unable to match that. With Arsenal off the cards, Milan also cannot meet such high wage demands and it leaves just one club, Manchester United, another team to have been linked with Carrasco.
Manchester United, unlike the other two teams, could afford to pay the Belgian’s demands and it is thought that Manchester could be Carrasco’s preferred choice of destination. Regardless, with time running out in January, Carrasco soon has to decide whether to remain in China or take a hit to his wages and move abroad.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments