Why AC Milan haven't given up on Correa

28 August at 13:00
AC Milan are insisting Angel Correa, but what is the reason behind this? As highlighted by today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, the player would be very useful for Marco Giampaolo, who is looking to change the system.
 
The Atletico Madrid man can play both as a second striker and as a winger in an attacking trio. Furthermore, if needed, he could play behind the striker in case Giampaolo opts for such formation. Therefore, Giampaolo is waiting for him, and Boban and Maldini continue to work.
 

