After UEFA's decision on the club, it is no doubt that AC Milan are facing a tough situation. However, there's still reason to believe.I want to take you all back to 2006. This was a situation not too far off from our current one; the club faced potential bans for its involvement in the famous Italian Match Fixing scandal, with a potential ban seeing them out of Champions League for the upcoming season.Now back to the present day, where the decision has been made by UEFA to exclude the Rossoneri from European competitions for one year. What we need to do is see just how the club and players banded together, found success and returned to the pinnacle of both Italian and world football.Now, in no way is anyone suggesting that this current crop of players touches the likes of Paolo Maldini, Cafu, Dida, Kaka, and Clarence Seedorf, but there is a model of success that the club can follow...By Matt Cahill for SempreMilan.com