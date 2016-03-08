Why AC Milan's Europa League ruling doesn't change Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd transfer plans
20 July at 13:40With AC Milan's transfer ban now overturned, rumors have been suggestive of how that could mean that Leonardo Bonucci can stay at the club. But despite the CAS decision to acknowledge the rossoneri's appeal, the club will still look to sell its players, implying Bonucci and Tottenham Hotspur target Suso can still leave this summer.
Elliot Fund have confirmed that they have now taken over the San Siro based side and their statement suggests that the club is still under pressure to sell its players this summer. The last line of the Elliot Fund's statement reads:
"As first measures, Elliott intends to inject €50 million of equity capital to stabilize the club’s finances, and plans to inject further capital over time to continue to fund AC Milan’s transformation."
Bonucci has heavily been linked with a move away from Milan, with Suso having drawn links with a move to Tottenham and Gianluigi Donnarumma having drawn links with Chelsea.
And while Milan are now set to play in the Europa League next season, they need to inject about 50 million euros to bring in stability to the club's finances and with the Manchester United-linked Bonucci's agent already having held talks with the club and a move to PSG also being talked of, rule nothing out at this stage. Calciomercato though, can reveal that the Red Devils are not interested in signing the Italian skipper.
