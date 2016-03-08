Why AC Milan will not face FFP issues when they sign Piatek
19 January at 11:30AC Milan will not face issues or backlash from the FFP when they end up signing Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa this month.
While many are saying that the deal, which will lie in the region of 35 to 40 million euros, could put the rossoneri in FFP problems because of how much they have spent with Lucas Paqueta too, but La Stampa state that it won't be a problem at all.
With Gonzalo Higuain heading to Chelsea, Milan will recover some funds. The deal to Stamford Bridge will cost Chelsea 38 million euros and the rossoneri will invest the same amount in Piatek.
While investing the same amount would balance the books, but it is the wages of the replacement for the Argentine that will help Milan free up more funds.
While Higuain earned 9 million euros a season, Piatek will earn 2 million euros a season on a 5-year deal. The deal is set to go through on Tuesday, with Higuain set to move to Chelsea early next week or the weekend such that he does face Tottenham in Chelsea's 2nd leg of the League Cup.
