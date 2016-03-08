Why Allegri, not Lampard, is the ideal Sarri replacement for Chelsea

English Premier League giants Chelsea have been in the news recently and not for the best of reasons.



The club have lost arguably their best player of the last decade in Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and, at the same time, they are battling to overturn a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA.



The West London club are expecting to lose their head coach Maurizio Sarri, who is likely to join Serie A giants Juventus.



With Sarri’s departure looking imminent, reports are coming out of Stamford Bridge that former star Frank Lampard will take over the management role at the club.



However, by the look of things, the decision might come back to haunt the Blues in the near future because Lampard’s lack of managerial experience is a serious problem.



Even though the 40-year-old is a club legend and is admired by the supporters after a number of years of service, management is a completely different ball game and experience plays a big role in making things right when they are going south.



That is something Lampard does not possess yet, as he has managed Derby County for just one season and in the Championship, which cannot be classified as enough - especially coming to a club that is the size of Chelsea. Things at Chelsea are looking extremely difficult with the transfer ban looming large.



On the contrary, Chelsea should look for someone who has experience of managing a team at the top level, and there is none better available right now than Massimiliano Allegri, who has recently parted ways with Juventus.



The 51-year-old definitely has the pedigree required to join a club of the size of Chelsea as he was at the helm at Juve; who are the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest on the continent.



Allegri has guided the Turin-based club to five consecutive league titles during his five-year stay at the club; this shows that he knows how to make it work at a big club and how to get the best out of big-name players.



Therefore, in all honesty, Allegri is the man to take Chelsea forward and not Lampard, especially during this time of crisis.





