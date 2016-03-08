Why Antonio Conte could remain at Chelsea
10 June at 22:55The hypothesis of Antonio Conte staying at Chelsea seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. However, now the tables have turned at the Italian could remain in London for yet another season.
According to Le10Sport, the departure of the former Lecce manager is no longer so obvious. Conte is yet to receive any contract offers and Chelsea would like to avoid paying him a rich compensation fee.
Meanwhile, Sarri is currently waiting for the Stamford Bridge side's decision, although Napoli's' demands remain a huge obstacle in the situation. The Partneopei are not willing to let Sarri go early from his contract until a club offers a fair amount for his services, despite the fact that Sarri's release clause has expired.
In the coming weeks, we will certainly get a definitive answer, although the situation remains unclear at least for now.
Go to comments