According to Le10Sport , the departure of the former Lecce manager is no longer so obvious. Conte is yet to receive any contract offers and Chelsea would like to avoid paying him a rich compensation fee.

Meanwhile, Sarri is currently waiting for the Stamford Bridge side's decision, although Napoli's' demands remain a huge obstacle in the situation. The Partneopei are not willing to let Sarri go early from his contract until a club offers a fair amount for his services, despite the fact that Sarri's release clause has expired.

In the coming weeks, we will certainly get a definitive answer, although the situation remains unclear at least for now.

The hypothesis of Antonio Conte staying at Chelsea seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. However, now the tables have turned at the Italian could remain in London for yet another season.