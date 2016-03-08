Why Arsenal opted for David Luiz rather than Rugani

Arsenal have abandoned their pursuit of Daniele Rugani, who had been linked with the London side for the last few weeks. Instead, the Gunners opted for David Luiz. The Brazilian defender was announced during Deadline Day, joining from city rivals Chelsea.Rugani was Emery's first choice, but Arsenal failed to reach an agreement with Juventus despite several meetings. It is believed that a loan offer was presented, which the Bianconeri couldn't accept.