Why Arsenal should make the Italian Mourinho their next boss

With Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri having drawn links with Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger stepping down from the post of the Gunners' boss, the Italian seems like a match which will work out effectively for the side from North London. Some have questioned as to whether he'd be a fit for the club or not, but thing is for sure- Allegri is the Italian version of Jose Mourinho.



And while Jose has never been someone who has been on good terms with Arsenal, it'd require a bit of a change in idealogy for the Gunners. For 22 years now, they've been pretty much accustomed to watching the side play attractive football; football that lifts them off their seat and involves slick passing, intricate movement and thrilling goals. What the club would need to realise is that pragmatism is what they must go for, especially when they want someone to guarantee the fact that they won't go further down than where they currently are.



Pragmatism is what Allegri brings to the table. He hardly seems to care about what kind of football his side must play to win a game. All he cares about is winning. That is one reason why his Juventus side reached the finals of the Champions League twice during his tenure. The man thrives on playing knockout games. His sides have that mean tenacity about them that helps them win games in no-nonsense fashion.



That is the reason why they beat Arsenal's fiercest rivals Tottenham in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. It seemed as if Spurs were the better team in all the departments. But it was the way Allegri had managed the game that helped Juve come through a stiff tie. They got stuck in and had to dig out a result against a side that was better than them. And whenever they had the chances, they scored. And they made sure Spurs were kept out. Pragmatism at its best.



Ever since Allegri came in at Juve, the club has conceded the least amount of goals in all the seasons in the Serie A. Same has been the case this season.



Another game was when Juventus beat Napoli early in the season. It was Gonzalo Higuain who had scored early and while a lot of teams would've crumbled under the pressure they were in for the rest of the game, Juve soaked all of it. And came out on top. It was no attractive. It was very effective.



And that effectiveness is the reason why Allegri has won the Scudetto three times in a row with Juventus and will likely win it the fourth time too.



And that is pragmatism at its very best. If there's anyone who one can draw comparisons to that, then it is Jose Mourinho. While Allegri may not be that mean, hated guy that Jose is, he is a more pleasant and a muted form of Jose.



After years of fraility, be it physical or mental due to lack of characters under Wenger, it is Allegri who can improve it. He will give the club a gritty attitude for winning; a nose for being pragmatic. That will not just be an exact copy of what Jose is at Manchester United, but will give a stiff reply to the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Champions Manchester City too.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)