Why Barcelona may be ahead of Chelsea and Juve in race to sign Russian star
25 June at 17:25Spanish giants FC Barcelona could reportedly be leading the race to sign CSKA Moscow and Russian star Aleksandr Golovin.
The midfielder has captured the attention of many on the global stage because of his impressive performances in the ongoing FIFA World Cup for Russia. He scored once and assisted twice in the country's opening World Cup game against Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Barcelona could be leading the race for Golovin, despite Juventus already having opened negotations for the player.
It is said that Russians like Golovin have a non-EU citizenship, which does not make it easy for them to work in Italy and England, but is very much applicable in Spain.
CSKA Moscow reportedly want a 25 million euros fee for the midfielder, with Chelsea also linked.
Kaustubh Pandeyy(@Kaus_Pandey17)
