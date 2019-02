Why Barella rejected Chelsea in January

Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Italian is one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A and Inter are close to securing his services, sources have told Calciomercato.com Chelsea and Napoli were also in talks to sign the 22-year-old but the partenopei could have only signed Barella if they had sold Allan to Psg. According to TMW, Chelsea offered € 50 million and a five million-a-year but the player rejected a move to North London because of familiar reasons.Barella and his wife are waiting for their first child and Barella opted to remain in Cagliari until the end of the season.