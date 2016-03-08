Why Barella rejected Chelsea in January
06 February at 22:10Cagliari starlet Nicolò Barella was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Italian is one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A and Inter are close to securing his services, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Chelsea and Napoli were also in talks to sign the 22-year-old but the partenopei could have only signed Barella if they had sold Allan to Psg. According to TMW, Chelsea offered € 50 million and a five million-a-year but the player rejected a move to North London because of familiar reasons.
Barella and his wife are waiting for their first child and Barella opted to remain in Cagliari until the end of the season.
