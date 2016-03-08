Why Benatia rejected Man Utd before Al-Duhail move
07 February at 16:55Mehdi Benatia has been speaking about his move from Turin to Qatar, and why he choose to reject Manchester United, goal.com reports. The Moroccan defender explained that it was important for him that his children grow up in an Islamic atmosphere, and that was the main driving force behind his move to Al-Duhail in January.
Benatia joined Al-Duhail in the January transfer window for € 8 million plus € 2 million in add-ons.
The Morocco captain had been pushing to leave the Old Lady because he wanted more game time and the offer of the Quatar club has given him a chance to put working and personal needs together and leave Turin.
Juve have signed their ex-defender Martin Caceres from Lazio to replace the former Bayern Munich and Roma star.
The 31-year-old has 59 appearances and five goals with the Old Lady. He played with the Serie A giants from summer 2016 until last month.
