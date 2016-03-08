'Why Carrasco didn't join Arsenal or AC Milan'

' Former Atletico Madrid star Ferreira Carrasco was linked with welcoming Arsenal and AC Milan in the January transfer window .



The intermediary Federico Pastorello has spoken with RMC Sport to explain why the Belgian star didn't leave China where he is currently playing.



"You should ask his agent, I was the intermediary. Carrasco is an important footballer who can make a difference in Europe. Chinese can be a little complicated sometimes. It's not easy to negotiate with them. They don't think about technical aspects but they think more about the relationship they have with their counterpart. Whether it's nice to them or not".



"That's why Carrasco didn't leave. Inter tried to enter transfer talks too but nothing happened in the end. His agent will be in charge next summer and he will give Carrasco the best advice he can".







