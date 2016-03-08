Why Chelsea fans should be patient with Jorginho and Maurizio Sarri

‘Can’t run, no assist, can’t run’ is how Rio Ferdinand described Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after his sides 2 – 0 defeat to Arsenal in the London derby.



It was Jorginho, Sarri’s general on the pitch, that helped the Chelsea players adapt to their new managers style so quickly. However, now opponents have wised up to the former Napoli player by limiting his time on the ball, as Aaron Ramsey did so well on Saturday, and preventing him from dictating the game.



For many in the media Jorginho has become a scapegoat for Sarri’s side’s downturn in form. He seemingly personifies his sides endless passing with little cutting edge, as he failed to register any assists all season and only one goal. Much of the criticism from the media, aimed at Sarri and Jorginho, is because he has displaced everyone’s favourite midfielder and two-time Premier League winner, Ngolo Kante, into a further advanced position, rather than sitting in front of the back four.



Jorginho’s certainly can’t be compared to Kante when it comes to defensive responsibilities so for some people it is a prime example of ‘if it isn’t broke don’t fix it’.



However, Chelsea fans must not lose faith in Sarriball already. The style of football Sarri plays is vastly different from that of his predecessors and before he can be properly judged he must be allowed to bring in his own players that suit his system.



Spaniard Álvaro Morata has had a time to forget in the Capital and back up Oliver Giroud has been better known for his hold up play rather than goal scoring in recent season so the seemingly imminent arrival of Higuain from AC Milan could give the side some cutting edge.



Higuain is linking up with the manger that he enjoyed his most prolific season with as he broke the Serie A scoring recorded of 36 goals in only 35 games before Juventus came knocking. Chelsea fans should not forget that it is the same Jorginho that Pep Guardiola chased all summer in an attempt to strengthen his sides defensive midfields spot before the player finally opted to join his manager to Chelsea.



Man City’s current starter in that position, Fernandinho only has 1 goal and 3 assists in the league this season in a side that has the most goals in the division. Makes you wonder if Jorginho was lining up at the Etihad, rather than a Chelsea in transition, would people look at him differently?