HERE

HERE

HERE

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out himself from the Real Madrid job, according to the information received by Sky. Sky sources cites Antonio Conte wants to honour his contract at Chelsea that will expire mid next year and will only leave them if he is sacked.​Chelsea want to sack Antonio Conte and replace him with Maurizio Sarri. However, Napoli have not release him inspite of bringing Carlo Ancelotti to manage them for the next season. Chelsea are unwilling to pay Maurizio Sarri’s release clause and have to wait for Napoli to sack him to part ways.Real Madrid saw their manager Zinedine Zidane step down yesterday after he said he no longer wants to manage the Champions League winners. Though here are no reports linking Antonio Conte to Real Madird, job, the Chelsea manager has distanced himself from that job. It will be interesting to see who will be Chelsea’s manager next season.