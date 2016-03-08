‘Why Chelsea won’t sell Hazard to Real Madrid’
15 October at 12:35Belgium coach Roberto Martines spoke to Cadena Ser about the future of Chelsea star Eden Hazard: “Hazard can be the leader of any club and his level is very difficult to reach for any player in the World”, the former Everton manager said.
Hazard was linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer but the Blues’ asking price was close to € 200 million. According to several reports in England and Spain the Merengues still monitor the Belgian star who is regarded as one of the heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Chelsea want to win titles, not sell players. It’s going to be difficult to see them sell Hazard in the near future.”
“Henry to Monaco? He gained the right experience during the World Cup, now he has the right opportunity to show his skills at Monaco, he is perfectly prepared.”
“Nations League? It’s a good competition to play against the best teams. Spain job? I didn’t receive any offer”, the former Toffees coach revealed.
