Why Claudio Marchisio decided to leave Juventus
22 August at 17:50Claudio Marchisio was promoted to the Juventus first team after graduating fro their academy and the Italian professional footballer has ended his association with the Turin club.
Claudio Marchisio was struggling with injuries last season and has regain full fitness from the knee injury. He has finally said goodbyes to his former teammate and deep down, there was anger and disappointment towards the Old Lady.
The reason is because the midfielder expected a different attitude from the club, especially after the efforts made and the long recovery from knee problems.
Unfortunately for him, things never went as per his plans and someone else had already made a decision for him and when he found out Max Allegri and the hierarchy at the club’s decision on his future, Claudio Marchisio decided it was best for him to leave the club he joined as a young boy and search for a new club.
