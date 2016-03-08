Why Conte didn’t join Real Madrid and the possible scenario

Real Madrid has sacked Lopetegui, but Antonio Conte is not his successor on the Blancos bench.

One of the reasons why the Italian manager hasn’t been hired by Real Madrid can be found in the attitude of the locker room’s leaders towards him. According to rumors from the Spain press, the Spanish soul of the team would not have received properly encouraging references on the methods of the former coach of Chelsea, according to information transmitted to their national teammates by Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata. They are worried about Conte’s military management of the squad, the discipline put on top above all things and the intransigence under the tactical aspect. It’s not a coincidence that, after the 5-1 suffered by Barcelona, ​​the captain of Real, Sergio Ramos, has declared sentences that many people have interpreted as addressed precisely to his next coach: "Respect is not imposed, it’s achieved with work. Managing a locker room is more important than tactical knowledge ".



But there’s even a money issue that has stopped, by now, the arrival of Conte in Madrid: he still claims to receive the annual salary of about € 10.8 million from Chelsea after the dismissal of the last summer in order to open for the arrival of Sarri, does not want to give up the legal battle and the matter remains standing.



Santiago Solari’s appointment could be considered, at the present moment, an interim solution, waiting to understand if there could still be a room for taking Antonio Conte. But, with the consent and the approval from the locker room leadership, it’s not excluded that the Argentinian could remain on Real Madrid’s bench at least until the end of the season.

