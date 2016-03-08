Why Conte turned down De Paul for Sensi at Inter
13 September at 23:15Rodrigo De Paul has been heavily linked with a move away from Udinese in the past year. The Argentine has been a shining star in the club recently; Udinese's top performer who has attracted attention from some top clubs - most notably AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Inter's interest in the Argentine stemmed from the club's former head coach Luciano Spalletti, who was a big fan of the Udinese star. Spalletti's appreciated De Paul's tactical versatility, as well as his raw and natural talent that the coach believed he was perfect to develop further.
However, fast forward to this summer and Antonio Conte takes over as the head coach from Luciano Spalletti. Conte, however, decided that the club should instead pursue Stefano Sensi - seeing him a better fit for the new coach's 3-5-2 formation that he so often prefers. Therefore, the Nerazzurri gave up on their pursuit of De Paul, at least for the meantime anyway.
