Why Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of suspension
18 March at 17:45With UEFA now already having opened disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, it seems strange to some that Diego Simeone was handed only a fine for the same situation.
While both celebrations are similar on paper as they were looking to put forward the same thing, but UEFA have decided not to assimilate the two cases.
The fact that Ronaldo is imitating what Simeone did is the reason why the Portuguese stands a little chance of getting a one game or a two-game ban in the Champions League.
That too when he knew that Simeone was fined for it, but he still decided to go ahead with celebrating that way.
Per a report from IlBianconero, Both Simeone and Ronaldo were in fact targeted for "improper conduct", but while the Atlético coach had generally been referred to in Article 11, paragraph 2 of the Disciplinary Regulations, in Ronaldo's case the letters b and d of the aforementioned paragraph can be found to be relevant.
Ronaldo's celebration is found to be breaching the hypothesis of 'violations of rules of decency' and he has behaved in a way that 'brings discredit' to UEFA and to the world of football.
Because of that, it is possible that Ronaldo will face a heavier fine than Simeone got (20,000 euros) or a ban. The date for the final decision is 21st of March.
