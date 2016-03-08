Why Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't Higuain's replacement at Juventus

11 November at 16:00
The farewell of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus was not decided after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but much much earlier. Already at the end of the season, the Juventus management had decided to sell Il Pipita to the highest bidder but at that time the Portuguese striker was not in the thoughts of the Old Lady.

As reported by IlBianconero.com, the striker that the Juventus management wanted to bring to Turin was Mauro Icardi, with whom there were contacts before the opportunity to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid arose.
 

