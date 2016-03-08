'Why De Ligt won't join Man Unitd' Gullit gives hope to Juve and Barcelona
29 May at 12:55Former Dutch midfielder Ruud Gullit believes chances of Manchester United signing highly-rated Matthijs de Ligt’s are slim.
The Ajax defender is one of the hottest property in the world of football after he led his club at such a young age to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they eventually lost to Tottenham Hotspur.
Since then, the 19-year-old has been heavily linked with numerous clubs in Europe including United, but Gullit believes the deal will be highly unlikely as the Manchester-based club will not going to take part in the Champions League next season.
"In the last few days, there has been a lot of talk about Manchester United signing De Ligt, but I don't think the chances are that high," said the 56-year-old while talking to the newspaper De Telegraaf. "The biggest reason is that the Premier League giants will not take part in the Champions League next season.”
Juventus and Barcelona remain in race to sign the Dutch defender alongside Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
