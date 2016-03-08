Juventus wants Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin and Marotta and Paratici have the agreement with the player for days, the contract is ready where he can come to the Allainz Stadium and become Wojciech Szczęsny’s deputy.However, the delay in the deal is because Genoa are holding out for a higher fee and wants Moise Kean to be included as a part of the deal. Juventus and Genoa are discussing and hoping to reach an agreement soon.