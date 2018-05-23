

Within the management of Barca, there are different opinions about the future of Ousmane Dembélé. However, technical director Robert Fernandez's believes in the French winger, who finished the season well after suffering an injury in the early stages of his first season with Barcelona.

It's no secret, as revealed by reports, that Barcelona have carried out surveys to see which clubs are interested in signing Dembele. Furthermore, none of the big teams would consider having the 21-year-old on loan. Dembele himself has also evaluated incoming offers with his agent, although it is clear that he wants to stay in the club.

Now, his full focus is on this summer's Wolrd Cup in Russia, playing with the French national team along with teammate Samuel Umtiti and, you guessed it, Griezmann.