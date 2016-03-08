Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan goalkeeper, could have been taken by Inter. These are the words of Ciro Amore, president of the football school Asd Napoli, reported by the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We defined his move to Inter with the manager of the youth teams Samaden, who came to Castellammare di Stabia to talk with me and the father of the young goalkeeper. I went to the city of Milan together with his parents and Gigio was also enrolled in a school there: the deal was really done, but when we returned to Castellammare, Milan demonstrated to be more concrete because the cousin of Mino Raiola, Enzo, told Galliani that he couldn’t miss this opportunity. In a few hours, Gigio became a Rossonero ".



Donnarumma will be lined up by Gattuso in the eleven that will face Inter in the derby scheduled for Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

Emanuele Giulianelli