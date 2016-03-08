‘Why Dybala and Icardi’s goals are better than Rakitic vs. Tottenham’
25 October at 10:50Half of the Champions League group stage clashes are behind us, with many beautiful goals having been scored since September throughout the many European nights. One of the two came from Serie A superstars Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi and former Inter midfielder Esteban Cambiasso took stock of the situations in the studios of Sky Sports yesterday.
"I think Dybala's first goal against Young Boys was the best of the group stage so far. Better than Rakitics' against Barcelona. Dybala managed to shoot on the run and placed the ball in the net. It is a very difficult technical movement," he said.
"On the other hand, given the importance of the match and for the beauty of the goal, Icardi's goal against Tottenham is the best one overall, Cambiasso added.
Both Icardi and Dybala look set to feature in the next round of the competition, as their teams have advantageous positions in their respective groups. Inter sit second with 6 points and a 5 point gap from Tottenham in third, while Juventus are top of the group with 9 points out of 9 and 7 more points than Valencia in third place.
Go to comments