Why England "jeered" Croatia's Vida

Domagoj Vida received some jeers during today's game between England and Croatia. Why? Well after Croatia's win against Russia, he said: "This win is for Ukraine and for Dinamo, let's go Croatia...". His video on the matter went viral as Russia weren't too pleased with these words. Vida then took a step back and said: "I respect the Russian national team, i didn't mean anything by it. Football and politics shouldn't be mixed up, I didn't mean anything by it...". Even so, he still got jeered today...