Why Franck Kessie should join Tottenham instead of Arsenal

There is a possibility that AC Milan end up selling Franck Kessie in the upcoming summer transfer window. While the midfielder has become one of Rino Gattuso’s most important soldiers in the rossoneri army, selling the former Atalanta man would help the club finance a permanent move for Tiemoue Bakayoko.

With both Arsenal and Tottenham being linked with a move for the Ivorian, Kessie could have a decision to make at the end of the season. And that decision should ideally lead him to the the more northern part of North London- Tottenham.

It is important to note that Kessie isn’t similar to the departing Aaron Ramsey at all. He is more of a central midfielder than an attacking midfielder like the Welshman. He does love a run into the box to score a goal, but Ramsey picks up the ball in more advanced areas than Kessie does.

Tottenham sold Mousa Dembele in the January transfer window and Victor Wanyama is having injury issues of his own to tackle with. The Kenyan could likely be on his way, as Harry Winks has now established himself as a regular.

Spurs fans should be glad Moussa Sissoko has emerged as a world beater this season, as the Frenchman has helped them with key performances when there was a lack of midfield cover.

Kessie is a younger version of Sissoko, to be very ‘franck’. They have similar work-rates and playing styles and they thrive on playing alongside a sitting midfielder as Kessie does with Bakayoko and how Sissoko does with young Winks. They are box to box competitors and won’t back away from giving their all.

Eric Dier is another midfield candidate that Spurs have, but the fierce Englishman is used in games or situations when there is more fire needed to be injected into games. Or during big games when a side benefits from having a fiery character in the side. Kessie brings that to the table and that’s why Gattuso loves him. Dier has persistent injury issues of his own too.

In the absence of Christian Eriksen, Spurs often lack someone who can pass the ball and carry it towards Harry Kane. There isn’t enough penetration from midfield and the play becomes too predictable. That’s the attacking prowess that Kessie often possesses. He can change games in one instant because of his workrate.

For Arsenal, the trio of Mateo Guendozi, Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka has showed very promising signs. They have done very well in the big games for Arsenal and they are seen as the long-term holders of that position in the heart of the park.

More than that, the Gunners’ issues lie elsewhere. They need to improve their defense cover and the need for a proper winger is troubling them too. While Ramsey won’t be there, Kessie doesn’t seem to be the replacement for him.

Tottenham have already made contact for Kessie, but are yet to make an offer. It shows that they are more keen on doing a deal than Arsenal are. And they need him more too. Especially since he won’t cost more than 40 million euros.