Reports from Tuttosport say that Manchester United's acquisition of Fred comes as good news for Serie A giants Juventus.The 25-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is very close to joining Manchester United as the Brazilian completed his medical at United's Carrington Training Complex yesterday. The deal is expected to be announced later today.Tuttosport report that the signing of Fred comes as good news to Juventus, who would now be free to have a go at Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.Fred and Milinkovic-Savic were United targets and with the Brazilian now close to officially being a Red Devils' player, United are very unlikely to move for the Serbian.Juventus have drawn strong links with Milinkovic-Savic, for whom Lazio are demanding a fee in the region of 100 million euros. Juventus are unwilling to pay that fee, but the hunt is still on.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)