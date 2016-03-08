Why Guardiola cancelled City day off
17 September at 17:45Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly cancelled the club's training day off because of the errors they had made during their 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League.
City picked up another win on Saturday after goals from Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling had handed them a 3-0 win over Fulham at the Etihad.
But the Sun (via Marca) state that Guardiola was incensed with his side's inability to finish and he cancelled the day off due to that as he looked for improvements in that regard.
Guardiola had earlier told the Sun: "I'm angry, very angry at my players and they know it. I can't handle it when they can't do the simple things like passing and keeping control of the ball.
"We've talked about that many times, and I will show them that we can improve."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
