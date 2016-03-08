Why Haaland chose Dortmund over Manchester United and Juventus: the reason
19 February at 12:30Teenage sensation Erling Haaland choose Borussia Dortmund for one reason in particular, instead of choosing other top clubs like Manchester United or Juventus, according to a report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both the Red Devils and the Bianconeri were prepared to pay the 19-year-old Norwegian striker’s release clause at RB Salzburg. Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, met these clubs, but a deal never materialised for one reason. Haaland told his entourage that he would only leave Salzburg for a club that would offer him a starting place in both the league and the Champions League.
The Norwegian appreciated the interest of Juventus, the report continues, but it was clear that he wouldn’t be starting consistently due to other stars at the club, namely Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Haaland instead told Raiola to focus on Borussia Dortmund, due to their history of trusting in young talents.
Apollo Heyes
