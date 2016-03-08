Why Hamsik’s collapsed transfer could turn out to be a good thing for Napoli

It wasn’t the fact that he was leaving that would have shocked most, but the timing and the nature of his departure. He has long made it clear that he is open to a move to China, and with the finances that were on offer, few could blame him. But with the transfer window having closed three days previously, and the departure of Marko Rog to Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season, it was widely expected that Hamsik would see out his final season in Naples before heading to China.

Hamsik has become synonymous with Napoli since he arrived, in the summer of 2007, when Napoli were making their return to Serie A after 6 seasons out of Italy’s top flight. He is Napoli’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 121 goals, and he has also made the most appearances in the history of the club.

Since he signed from Brescia he has embodied all that is great about their recent rise to prominence, and without his leadership and creativity it could certainly be argued that Napoli would not be the force that they currently are in Serie A and Europe.



Over the years Hamsik has had many opportunities to leave Napoli, but has always remained loyal to the club, even to the extent where he parted company with ‘super-agent’ Mino Raiola after he attempted to convince the Slovakian midfielder that he should leave Napoli for a bigger club in 2012.



Whilst there is little doubt that he is approaching the twilight of his career, and his impact on the pitch has been far less pronounced this season than it has been in the past, he has still been used relatively frequently by Ancelotti. He has started 12 of Napoli’s 22 league games this season, and has often been deployed deeper than he has in previous seasons, playing as a deep lying playmaker in Napoli’s midfield.



The collapse of his transfer to Dalian Yifang, may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Napoli. While the financial aspect of the deal seemed to be perfect for them, with the Chinese club reportedly offering €15m plus bonuses for the 31-year-old, if he does now stay in Naples, his presence at the club could be crucial to their success.

Napoli will be hoping to go far in the Europa League this season, and face the mammoth task of attempting to chase down Juventus at the top of Serie A. To achieve this they will need a deep squad, and with Marko Rog leaving the club, it could be argued that, while they have undeniable quality in central midfield with the likes of Allan, Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz, they are lacking in numbers there.



If he stays in Italy, Hamsik may not play a pivotal role on the pitch for the remainder of the season, but his leadership, experience and love of the club can only help them as they look to progress on two fronts, before he inevitably leaves in the summer. But perhaps the biggest benefit of his extended stay in Naples, would be that it will give the fans of the club the chance to say a proper thank you to him for all he has achieved with them, at the end of the season.